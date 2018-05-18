Rurouni Kenshin Is Returning in the Form of a Stage Play in Japan This Year

Fans of the popular anime and manga, Rurouni Kenshin, should rejoice as a stage play based on the characters of the anime is scheduled for showing Japan later this year.

After the creator of Rurouni Kenshin was arrested and charged for having child pornography items, many believed the long-awaited return to the popular anime and manga in any form was dead in the water, but such is not the case it would seem.

The latest report claims that there are plans to create a stage play of Rurouni Kenshin, and it’s set to broadcast in Japan later this year. As expected, the project is based on Nobuhiro Watsuki classic title, and it should be ready for showing by October.

We understand the play will run in Tokyo until the month of November before moving to Osaka.

Takeshi Ota is the man behind the music, while Shuichiro Koike stands to oversee the script and direct the play.

Here’s the list of known cast members so far:

Seina Sagiri as Himura Kenshin

Moka Kamishiraishi as Kamiya Kaoru

Mitsuru Matsuoka as Kanō Sōzaburō

Yūsuke Hirose as Saitō Hajime

Ryosuke Miura as Shinomori Aoshi

Ryuji Kamiyama as Takeda Kanryū

Now, by looking at the cast, you might be wondering who the heck is Kano Sozaburo. Well, he never appeared in the manga, but instead in the 2016 stage adaptation. The character was created to be a romantic rival to Himura Kenshin, and that’s not all because he’s based on a historical figure.

Many anime viewers might have never heard of Rurouni Kenshin, and that’s fine because the anime was released in North America under the title, Samurai X. For quite some time it was one of the best series available for viewing, and it did so until the very end.