RUROUNI KENSHIN: Japan's Stage Musical Canceled Due To COVID-19

Based on the classic manga, the Rurouni Kenshin stage musical has been forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hit the jump for more information on the recent cancelation!

One of the most iconic manga and anime to have released in the past 30 years has been Nobuhiro Watsuki's Rurouni Kenshin. The series follows the story of Kenshin Himura, a samurai famous for his body count and efficiency in his sword style, who abandons his past life and travels Japan helping those in need and protecting those that he loves.

Since its release, the franchise has enjoyed a successful anime, film series, and a live stage-play! One of the recent additions to the franchise was a musical edition of the iconic "Kyoto Arc" of the series.

Shūichirō Koike directed the musical, and Teppei Koike was cast in the titular role that was to run from November 3rd to December 15th. Sadly, with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to cancel the run of the play, as announced form the play's official website.

While the difficult decision was made with the safety of the cast and crew in mind, there is still a degree of sadness that the curtain will not rise on the play. Make sure to share your thoughts on the recent news in the comments below.





There is no confirmation on if the Rurouni Kenshin musical will return.