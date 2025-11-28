SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL Season Two Arrives In 2026 New Teaser Reveals

SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL Season Two Arrives In 2026 New Teaser Reveals

After the long wait for a sequel, Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Finally Gets 2026 Release Window. Kadokawa has revealed a new teaser visual and video for the brutal isekai military series.

Nov 28, 2025
Anime fans of Saga of Tanya the Evil (Yōjo Senki) finally have a new update to celebrate. Kadokawa has officially revealed a teaser trailer and visual for Saga of Tanya the Evil II, confirming that the long-awaited second season of the cult favorite is now scheduled to debut in 2026.The teaser marks the first major update on the anime since the sequel was initially announced back in June 2021, with fans having waited years for concrete news. Check out the teaser trailer down below:

The second season will be produced by returning studio NUT, but with a new director at the helm. Takayuki Yamamoto who is known for his work on My Hero Academia and The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies is taking over directorial duties from Season 1's Yutaka Uemura.

Thankfully, the rest of the creative team remains intact as Kenta Ihara returns to oversee series composition and Yuji Hosogoe resumes his role as both character designer and chief animation director.

The voice cast is also confirmed to return:

  • Aoi Yūki as the infamous Tanya Degurechaff
  • Saori Hayami as Visha
  • Shinichirō Miki as Rerugen
  • Tesshō Genda as Rudersdorf
  • Hōchū Ōtsuka as Zettour

Based on the light novel series by Carlo Zen (author) and Shinobu Shinotsuki (illustrator), Saga of Tanya the Evil tells the story of a cynical Japanese salaryman who is reincarnated as a ruthless child soldier in an alternate war-torn Europe. Now Tanya Degurechaff, the protagonist must claw her way to survival and power in a militarized magical world while navigating the cruel whims of "Being X," the god-like entity responsible for her rebirth.

The source material has continued to grow, with 14 volumes of the light novel released as of September 2023, and 33 manga volumes scheduled with the next hitting shelves on December 26th, 2025.

The anime originally premiered in 2017, followed by a theatrical film in 2019, and quickly earned a reputation for its grim setting, sharp political commentary, and explosive magical warfare.

Despite the franchise’s popularity, development on Season 2 had been silent since its announcement until today. The new teaser doesn’t reveal much in terms of plot, but the visual confirms the return of Tanya’s signature war glare and grim battlefield aesthetic.

With Saga of Tanya the Evil II slated for 2026, fans can finally look forward to a continuation of Tanya’s brutal military rise and battles against divine fate. Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates as we receive them!

