SAMURAI WARRIORS Anime Series Gets English Dub Cast

FUNimation Entertainment announced the English Dub cast for the Samurai Warriors anime television series. Check out the new cast and details!

VanessaPalmer85 | 3/13/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: FUNimation
Fans at the Naka-Kon Convention in Kansas on Saturday got a first look at the English dub cast for the television anime series, Samurai Warriors. FUNimation will release the series on home video on June 27th. 

Under ADR director and writer Tyler Walker, ADR engineer Jeremy Woods, and mixer Neal Malley, the cast includes:
 
FUNimation describes the story:
Based on the hit video game, this dramatic re-imagining of one of Japan's most revered historical periods drops audiences into the middle of an epic battle royal. Great warriors and dashing rogues from cherished Japanese tales come to life in this rousing series. Follow along as your favorite hacking, slashing characters from the video game meet once more on the field of battle.

 
SAMURAI WARRIORS Anime Series Gets English Dub Cast
