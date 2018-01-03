SCAR-RED RIDER XECHS Is Now Available On Blu-Ray/DVD
Earlier today Funimation announced the great news that the anime series Scar-red Rider XechS is now available to watch in the comfort of your home on Blu-ray/DVD! Check out the official announcement video down below and get the important details down below!
Synopsis: The Blue World, a world symbolizing reason, is under attack by fierce creatures known as the Nightfly O’Note sent from the Red World, a world symbolizing instinct. Elected to lead the Blue World, 17-year-old researcher Akira Asagi will take charge of the combat unit “IS”. These six riders, also called the Scared Rider Xechs, will fight at the Ryuukyuu LAG to protect their world and each other.
The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack is available now at the price of $33.74. The show will be in Japanese with English sub titles. To order your copy click here.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know what your thoughts are in the usual down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
