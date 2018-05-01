Second TIGER & BUNNY Anime Season In Development At Sunrise
The first Tiger & Bunny anime aired during the Spring 2011 anime season and it's been one of the most popular franchises in Japan ever since. Two anime films followed in 2012 and 2014 but fans have been clamoring for a true sequel since the 25th episode of the anime series aired on September 18, 2011.
There's been two, well-received anime films since the original Tiger & Bunny anime ended in 2011 but fans never wavered in their desire for a second season.
The Sunrise anime original series is set in a fictional world where select humans develop special abilities and become known as NEXT (Noted Entities with eXtraordinary Talents) . Some of these individuals become sponsored superheroes (Pepsi is one of the sponsoring companies) and have their heroic exploits shown on "Hero TV." These heroes are then ranked in terms of popularity and points earned from various heroic deeds. The hero at the end of a given season with the most points is then crowned the "King of Heroes."
Director Ron Howard is currently developing a Hollywood, live-action adaptation of Tiger & Bunny.
OFFICIAL DESCRIPTION: In Stern Bild City, those with special abilities are called "NEXT," and can use their powers for good or bad. A unique organized group of NEXT appear regularly on Hero TV, where they chase down evildoers to bring limelight to their sponsors and earn Hero Points in the hopes of becoming the next "King of Heroes."
Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, known as "Wild Tiger," is a veteran hero whose performance has been dwindling as of late, partially due to his inability to cooperate with other heroes. After a disappointing season in which most of the other heroes far outperformed Tiger, he is paired up with a brand new hero who identifies himself by his real name—Barnaby Brooks Jr.
Barnaby, nicknamed "Bunny" by his frivolous new partner, quickly makes it clear that the two could not be more different. Though they mix as well as oil and water, Tiger and Bunny must learn to work together, both for the sake of their careers and to face the looming threats within Stern Bild.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]