SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI MASTER Anime Will Use The Same Voice Actors From Its Game
Studio TNK's ecchi action comedy anime, Senran Kagura: Shinovi Master, will be using the same voice actors from the franchise's games and movies. The second season will stay very familiar.
The October issue of this year's Animedia magazine, on sale in Japan from this past Monday, reveals the cast of Senran Kagura Shinovi Master, the second season of the anime based on the well-known franchise. The cast for this animated sequel will be composed of the 28 voices from the video game.
The casting, which in addition to the video game, also worked for the anime Senran Kagura: Ninja Flash! and the OVA of Senran Kagura: Estival Versus - Festival Eve Full of Swimsuits, is the following:
Yumi Hara as Yumi
Hisako Kanemoto as Murakumo
Kaori Ishihara as Yozakura
Ayano Yamamoto as Shiki
Hiromi Igarashi as Minori
Hitomi Harada as Asuka
Asami Imai as Ikaruga
Yu Kobayashi as Katsuragi
Kaori Mizuhashi as Yagyuu
Yuka Iguchi as Hibari
Hiromi Hirata as Miyabi
Sayuri Yahagi as Murasaki
Chiwa Saito as Imu
Yōko Hikasa as Ryōbi
Mako as Ryōna
Eri Kitamura as Homura
Ai Kayano as Yomi
Ryoko Shiraishi as Hikage
Saori Goto as Mirai
Megumi Toyoguchi as Haruka
Yuki Matsuoka as Kagura
Yuko Kaida as Naraku
Minami Tsuda as Renka
Sora Tokui as Hanabi
Shiori Izawa as Kafuru
Kana Asumi as Fubuki
Riko Kohara as Gekkō
Akane Fujita as Senkō
The broadcast of Senran Kagura Shinovi Master on Japanese television will begin next October and it will be possible to follow simulcast outside of Japan through Crunchyroll, being available to users all over the world except Asia.
