SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI MASTER Anime Will Use The Same Voice Actors From Its Game

The October issue of this year's Animedia magazine, on sale in Japan from this past Monday, reveals the cast of Senran Kagura Shinovi Master, the second season of the anime based on the well-known franchise. The cast for this animated sequel will be composed of the 28 voices from the video game.



The casting, which in addition to the video game, also worked for the anime Senran Kagura: Ninja Flash! and the OVA of Senran Kagura: Estival Versus - Festival Eve Full of Swimsuits, is the following:



Yumi Hara as Yumi

Hisako Kanemoto as Murakumo

Kaori Ishihara as Yozakura

Ayano Yamamoto as Shiki

Hiromi Igarashi as Minori

Hitomi Harada as Asuka

Asami Imai as Ikaruga

Yu Kobayashi as Katsuragi

Kaori Mizuhashi as Yagyuu

Yuka Iguchi as Hibari

Hiromi Hirata as Miyabi

Sayuri Yahagi as Murasaki

Chiwa Saito as Imu

Yōko Hikasa as Ryōbi

Mako as Ryōna

Eri Kitamura as Homura

Ai Kayano as Yomi

Ryoko Shiraishi as Hikage

Saori Goto as Mirai

Megumi Toyoguchi as Haruka

Yuki Matsuoka as Kagura

Yuko Kaida as Naraku

Minami Tsuda as Renka

Sora Tokui as Hanabi

Shiori Izawa as Kafuru

Kana Asumi as Fubuki

Riko Kohara as Gekkō

Akane Fujita as Senkō



The broadcast of Senran Kagura Shinovi Master on Japanese television will begin next October and it will be possible to follow simulcast outside of Japan through Crunchyroll, being available to users all over the world except Asia.





