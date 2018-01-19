Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

SENTAI FILMWORKS Has Confirmed An English Dub For Sword Oratoria

Sentai Filmworks has announced an English dub for the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime series! Read on for the full details!

Albedo | 1/19/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Sentai Filmworks revealed to twitter fans on thursday that they will be doing an English dub for the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime series! The teaser video posted to Twitter shows ADR director Kyle Colby Jones and Ricardo Contreras working on the dub, watch it right now down below!


The 12-episode spinoff anime premiered on April 14. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and streamed it on Amazon's Anime Strike as it aired. Anime Strike shut down earlier this month but the series is still streaming on Amazon Prime. HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the U.S.

What are your thoughts of an English dub for Sword Oratoria? Are you familiar with the series or are you a big fan? Let us know in the comments below!



Head back to the treacherous dungeons of Orario with Sword Princess Ais Wallenstein! The long-awaited spinoff series Sword Oratoria: Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side is coming soon!
