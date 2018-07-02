SENTAI FILMWORKS Is Planning To Release Home Video Of LEGEND OF THE GALACTIC HEROES In 2018

Sentai Filmworks has stated that its home video release of The Legend of the Galactic Heroes is slated for 2018. Hit the jump for the full details.

Back in 2015 Sentai Filmworks announced in 2015 that it had licensed Legend Of The Galactic Heroes, but it did not release the series in any form until last year when it began streaming the anime on HIDIVE. They have now announced that its home video release is slated for 2018.



Check out the official trailer and synopsis for the series down below:







The Legend of the Galactic Heroes video anime series adapts Yoshiki Tanaka's space opera novel series. The story follows the epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Free Planets Alliance, as well as the personal stories of Imperial Admiral Reinhard von Lohengramm and the Alliance's Yang Wen-Li. Viz Media's Haikasoru imprint is releasing the original novel series.



What are your thoughts on the announcement? Do you follow this anime? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know your comments down below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines