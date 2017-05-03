Shōnen Ace's TOKYO RAVENS Manga To End At 15 Volumes
The 14th and most recent release of the Tokyo Ravens manga adaptation of Kouhei Azano's light novel series has revealed that the next volume released will be the last. Both the light novel series and the manga began in 2010, with a 24-episode TV anime series from Studio 8-bit following in 2013. Manga publisher BookWalker has translated and released 11 volumes of the manga in English.
The 14th volume of Atsushi Suzumi's Tokyo Ravens (Tōkyō Reivunzu) manga adaptation was released in Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine earlier this week, revealing that the series would be ending with the next volume.
This is of particular interest as the 2013 anime series actually surpassed where the manga series currently was when the anime concluded in March 2014. Fans were hoping that the manga series would eventually catch up and continue on from where the anime ended but it looks as if that won't be the case.
However, with the light novel series still currently ongoing, there's always hope that the manga and another anime series could be produced at a later date.
Onmyoudou magic was once a powerful technique used by the Japanese during the second World War in order for them to gain the upper hand and establish their nation as a formidable force. But Japan was quickly defeated after the revered onmyouji Yakou Tsuchimikado caused the "Great Spiritual Disaster," an event which plagues Tokyo to this very day. As a result of this mishap, the Onmyou Agency was established in order to exorcise further spiritual disasters and combat the demons that would make their way into the world.
Now, Onmyoudou has become far more modern, simplified, and refined for use in a wide variety of applications such as medicine and technology. However, not everyone is able to utilize the magic, as is the case with Harutora, a member of the Tsuchimikado's branch family. Despite an old promise to protect Natsume, the heir of the Tsuchimikado's main family and Yakou's supposed reincarnation, as her familiar, Harutora has no talent and chooses to live a normal life instead. But when a prominent member of the Onmyou Agency attempts to recreate the same experiment which led to Japan's downfall, he decides to make good on his word and fight by Natsume's side.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]