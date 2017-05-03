Related Headlines

Shōnen Ace's TOKYO RAVENS Manga To End At 15 Volumes The 14th volume of Atsushi Suzumi's Tokyo Ravens (Tōkyō Reivunzu) manga adaptation was released in Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine earlier this week, revealing that the series would be ending with the next volume.

The ATTACK ON TITAN Part 1 & 2 Recap Movies Have Been Licensed By FUNimation Check out the details of the upcoming North American theatrical release for the Attack on Titan Part 1 and 2 recap films from FUNimation!