SLEEPY PRINCESS IN THE DEMON CASTLE Anime Announced To Premiere In 2020
Earlier this week over on Twitter, manga creator Kagiji Kumanomata announced that his manga series Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle would be receiving an anime that will premiere later this year! Check out the official tweet down below:
It has been announced that the manga series titled Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle will be receiving an anime that will premiere later this year! Hit the jump for all the details!
The Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle manga series launched back in May of 2016 and has been running strong ever since. The 13th volume of the series will be shipping in Japan on January 17th of this year!
The manga is currently being published and is available in English through Viz Media, they describe the story as:
Sshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night's sleep. Some shut-eye. Forty winks. Catch some Z's. Long ago in olden times when people and demons lived together in—well, disharmony, really – a demon king kidnaps a human princess and imprisons her in his castle. Bereft, the princess's subjects beat their chests in anguish…until a hero arises to spearhead Project Rescue Our Princess! While waiting for her knight in shining armor, what's an imprisoned princess to do …? Teddy-bear guards with bat wings are all very well, but her dungeon cell is bo-o-o-ring! So, she decides to wile away the long hours by sleeping. Now if only she could get comfortable…and didn't suffer from insomnia…
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you read the manga or will you be picking this series up? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment in the usual place down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]