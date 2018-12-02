SQUARE ENIX Has Revealed More Details On The Upcoming KINGDOM HEARTS 3 Game
Over the weekend during the D23 Expo Japan event, Gamespot reported that more details on Kingdom Hearts III has been revealed by Square Enix.
Square Enix stated that the end section of the game will contain something that game director Tetsuya Nomura said he:
"wanted to do and put into Kingdom Hearts, ever since the days of working on Final Fantasy."
All members of Square Enix's Osaka studio are working on the game, as well as 100 members from the developer's Tokyo Studio. The development is split into three teams working on the game's early, middle, and end phases, with about three worlds per section. Square Enix clarified that this does not mean the game will necessarily only contain nine worlds. Square Enix added that the early worlds are 90% complete, with the middle worlds 60% complete. It did not reveal the development state for the end phase.
Square Enix also revealed that Rapunzel from the Tangled film will be able to use her hair in different ways, including navigating the environment and attacking enemies. The game will include a new mini-game based on a Game & Watch title, but Square Enix did not reveal details on the mini-game.
The game will also feature the return of the Gummi Ship, but it will have two phases. The exploration phase will feature a more open-world exploratory environment, while the combat phase will have an increased scale compared to previous games.
Check out the newest trailer that Square Enix has released, in the trailer it shows off a new Monsters Inc. world.
KINGDOM HEARTS III is coming to Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4 in 2018.
