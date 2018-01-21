SQUARE ENIX's GRIMMS NOTES RPG Is Getting An Anime Series
During the weekend Square Enix held a Grimms Notes Kansha-sai 2018 event, taking the opportunity to highlight some of the new and upcoming content for the mobile RPG. One of the biggest announcements that was reported was the reveal of an anime adaptation, with more details to come at a later date.
While we'll have to wait for those details, they did clarify that the anime will be a full and long series and that it won't just be a series of five-minute episodes.
Grimms Notes originally hit iOS and Android in Japan back in January of 2016, and has since gone on to be a huge hit, being downloaded over 15 million times. The RPG features classic fairy tale characters like Alice, Little Red Riding Hood, and others. The story is described as all of the fairy tale characters have to face the threat of "Chaos Tellers" that are writing bad events in the stories and twisting fate in the process.
The next major update, Grimms Notes Repage, is coming to Japan this month, and the game is still slated to make its way to the west at some point.
What are your thoughts on the news? Have you played the Grimms Notes RPG? Are you a fan of video game to anime adaptations? Stay tuned for more content!
