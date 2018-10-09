SSSS. GRIDMAN Anime Reveals New Promo Video & Visual for an October 6th Premiere

Studio Trigger and Tusburya Productions released a new promotional video for SSSS. Gridman on September 10th along with its 3rd key visual. The promo reveals that the anime will start broadcast on October 6th, 2018 with the opening song “Union” by OxT and ending song “Youthful Beautiful” by Maaya Uchida.



SSSS.Gridman is a reboot of the 1990s live-action tokusatsu series Gridman the Hyper Agent, which ran from 1993 to 1994. Gridman, the Hyper Agent, followed three kids who come across an inter-dimensional police officer known as Gridman, who merges with one of them to fight evil programs that threaten the world. However, the story will be different from its original series and will take inspiration from it like sound effects, visuals, and storytelling.







Here is a synopsis of the SSSS.Gridman from the website:

"You're not alone. On any day, anywhere.

Yūta Hibiki, who is a first-year high school student living in Tsutsujidai, one day wakes up to find he has lost his memories. And he meets the "Hyper Agent Gridman" on his old computer

Gridman says that Yūta has a mission he must fulfill, and Yūta sets out to find the meaning to those words and his memory loss.

Yūta's friends — Shō Utsumi, Rikka Takarada, and Akane Shinjō — would always help him and spend their days with him. But, their tranquil days are suddenly and easily crushed with the appearance of kaijū."



SSSS.Gridman will also be simuldubbed by Funimation.



