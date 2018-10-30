STOP THIS SOUND! Anime Series Reveals Main Voice Cast

The official Kono Oto Tomare! website has revealed the main voice cast of the upcoming drama shounen series. Also known as Stop the Sound!, the series will feature Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou, Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata and Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki.



The image you can find below features these three characters, that is their official design for the series. There is not much information on the staff behind this project, we just knkow Junko Yamanaka is under character design and the original creator, Amyuu Sakura is the original creator.



The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since August 4, 2012 and has a total of 67 chapters out right now. Amyuu Sakura writes the story and performs the illustrations, Jump SQ serializes it. The anime series has an April 2019 release date.





Since the graduation of the senior members of the club, Takezou ends up being the sole member of the "Koto" (traditional Japanese string instrument) club. Now that the new school year has begun, Takezou will have to seek out new members into the club, or the club will become terminated. Out of nowhere, a new member barges into the near-abandoned club room, demanding to join the club. How will Takezou be able to keep his club alive and deal with this rascal of a new member?