STREET FIGHTER 30th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION INTERNATIONAL Is Finally Coming to Japan

If you're in Japan and looking for a decent amount of fighting games to play in the coming months, then how about taking a look at the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection International.

By now we should know of the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection International video game from Capcom, but you might have no idea of the release date. Not to worry, lads, for Capcom has made sure to deliver the date.

Capcom hopes to launch the game in Japan on October 25, 2018, for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. We understand that there’ll be around 12 titles in the collection, and they fall in-between Street Fighter and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.

Interestingly enough, the Japanese and overseas editions are part of the collection as well, and guess what? Every overseas edition will have online play, but at this moment, we’re not sure if the same can be said for the Japanese versions.

There’s also a museum mode that features illustrations, history of the franchise, music, and character profiles.

In Japan, gamers can purchase the Complete Edition, graphic artwork piece, the game itself, and a set of tarot cards. Now, if you pre-order the Complete Edition, you can get yourself an extra tarot set along with 12 replaceable cover jackets.

Here’s the thing, the game over originally launched in the West on May 9th, 2018, but for some reason, Japanese gamers were made to wait, and that should be seen as a problem coming from a Japanese company.

Over the decades, the Street Fighter games have been at the pinnacle of the fighting game genre, and even at their lowest state, these games still manage to garner a lot of players nonetheless.

That goes to show how powerful the franchise is, and why Capcom is unable to fail, even when it should.