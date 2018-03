VOLTRON: THE LEGENDARY DEFENDER Executive Producer Reveals Failed STREET FIGHTER Anime Pitch

In between closing out The Legend of Korra and starting work on Netflix's hit Voltron animated series, Joaquim Dos Santos pitched a Street Fighter anime to Capcom.

Hey guys, this is an old piece for a street fighter animated pitch I was drming about some years back(right around the time Korra was wrapping) tentatively called Streetfighter: warriors Dawn. Could/would have been SO FUN! One day hopefully. Total dream project! pic.twitter.com/6ZdAP0N0Ya — Joaquim Dos Santos (@JDS_247) February 28, 2018



Never give up hope!!!! — Joaquim Dos Santos (@JDS_247) February 28, 2018



100% dream gig. We tried. Had some good sit downs at capcom and even had a contract. But just could not manage to secure indie funding. ONE DAY! — Joaquim Dos Santos (@JDS_247) March 1, 2018

In between finishing up his work on the Avatar: The Last Air Bender sequeland beginning work on, Joaquim Dos Santos (aka Dr. Fight) came really close to making a Street Fighter anime titledBelow, Dos Santos took to Twitter to reveal a bit of concept art. It seems he had multiple meetings at Capcom and even signed a contract but the project didn't move forward due to funding issues.With Netflix doubling down on anime and finding success with projects like Devilman Crybaby and Castlevania, perhaps Dos Santos should dust off that pitch? The streaming platform has committed $8 billion USD to new original content and a fair share of that budget will be devoted to anime.