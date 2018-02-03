VOLTRON: THE LEGENDARY DEFENDER Executive Producer Reveals Failed STREET FIGHTER Anime Pitch
In between finishing up his work on the Avatar: The Last Air Bender sequel The Legend of Korra and beginning work on Voltron: The Legendary Defender, Joaquim Dos Santos (aka Dr. Fight) came really close to making a Street Fighter anime titled Street Fighter: Warrior's Dawn.
In between closing out The Legend of Korra and starting work on Netflix's hit Voltron animated series, Joaquim Dos Santos pitched a Street Fighter anime to Capcom.
Below, Dos Santos took to Twitter to reveal a bit of concept art. It seems he had multiple meetings at Capcom and even signed a contract but the project didn't move forward due to funding issues.
With Netflix doubling down on anime and finding success with projects like Devilman Crybaby and Castlevania, perhaps Dos Santos should dust off that pitch? The streaming platform has committed $8 billion USD to new original content and a fair share of that budget will be devoted to anime.
