Studio Liden Films' HANEBADO! Reveals July Premiere Date

Details from Anime Japan 2018 are still making their way online. The latest news is that Liden Film's badminton anime, will be premiering this Summer. The series will air this July on Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and AT-X.Shinpei Ezaki will direct from a script penned by Taku Kishimoto, who previously worked on another popular shonen sports title,The first teaser trailer for the series was released last month Kosuke Hamada's manga is ongoing and just released its 12th compiled volume on March 7.Hanebado! won't be the only female-led shonen sports title debuting this Summer as the volleyball mangafrom Nyoijizai will receive an anime adaptation from Studio C2C (co-produced What Do You Do at the End of the World? Are You Busy? Will You Save Us? with Satelight).