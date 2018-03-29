Studio Liden Films' HANEBADO! Reveals July Premiere Date
Details from Anime Japan 2018 are still making their way online. The latest news is that Liden Film's badminton anime Hanebado!, will be premiering this Summer. The series will air this July on Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and AT-X.
The next chapter in shonen sports anime begins this July with Liden Films' anime adaptation of Kosuke Hamada's Hanebado manga. Taku Kishimoto (ERASED) is writing the script.
Shinpei Ezaki will direct from a script penned by Taku Kishimoto, who previously worked on another popular shonen sports title, Haikyuu! The first teaser trailer for the series was released last month.
Kosuke Hamada's manga is ongoing and just released its 12th compiled volume on March 7.
Hanebado! won't be the only female-led shonen sports title debuting this Summer as the volleyball manga Harukana Receive from Nyoijizai will receive an anime adaptation from Studio C2C (co-produced What Do You Do at the End of the World? Are You Busy? Will You Save Us? with Satelight).
