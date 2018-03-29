Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Studio Liden Films' HANEBADO! Reveals July Premiere Date

Studio Liden Films' HANEBADO! Reveals July Premiere Date

The next chapter in shonen sports anime begins this July with Liden Films' anime adaptation of Kosuke Hamada's Hanebado manga. Taku Kishimoto (ERASED) is writing the script.

MarkJulian | 3/29/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: via ANN
Details from Anime Japan 2018 are still making their way online.  The latest news is that Liden Film's badminton anime Hanebado!, will be premiering this Summer.  The series will air this July on  Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and AT-X.

Shinpei Ezaki will direct from a script penned by Taku Kishimoto, who previously worked on another popular shonen sports title, Haikyuu!  The first teaser trailer for the series was released last month.

Kosuke Hamada's manga is ongoing and just released its 12th compiled volume on March 7.

Hanebado! won't be the only female-led shonen sports title debuting this Summer as the volleyball manga Harukana Receive from Nyoijizai will receive an anime adaptation from Studio C2C (co-produced What Do You Do at the End of the World? Are You Busy? Will You Save Us? with Satelight).
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...