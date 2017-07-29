Sunrise Asks Anime Fans To Vote For Which Of Its Series They Most Want A Sequel From

Over the years, Sunrise has produced some legendary anime titles such as Cowboy Bebop. Gundam, Samurai Troopers aka Ronin Warriors, Escaflowne, City Hunter, Outlaw Star, InuYasha and the list goes on. In a recent poll, the studio asked its fans to pick the series in its lengthy catalog that they would most like to see recieve a sequel. However, it appears the poll was limited to modern titles as none of the aforementioned titles showed up in the poll. Below, you can find the top 10 results.

Tiger & Bunny (April 2011 - September 2011) 25 episodes Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (season 1: October 2006 - July 2007) 25 episodes & (season 2: April 2008 - September 2008) 25 episodes Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God (season 1:October 2011 - April 2012) 25 episodes, (season 2: April 2012 - October 2012) 25 episodes & (season 3: October 2012 - March 2013) 25 episodes Valvrave the Liberator (April 2013 - December 2013) 24 episodes Kanzen Shouri Daiteioh (December 2001) OVA [email protected] : XENOGLOSSIA (April 2007 - September 2007) 26 episodes Buddy Complex (January 2014 - March 2014) 13 episodes & sequel film (September 2014) Zegapain (April 2006 - September 2006) 26 episodes s-CRY-ed (July 2001 - December 2001) 26 episodes Gear Fighter Dendoh (October 2000 - June 2001) 38 episodes