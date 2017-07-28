CODE GEASS Compilation Film Trilogy Reveals Release Dates And First Trailer
The official Twitter account for Code Geass has shared the above image, announcing that three compilation films will be released, starting with Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Awakening Path) which will be released on October 21, 2017. Following that will be Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Rebellion Path) In February 2018 and Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path) in May 2018.
Beginning in October and ending next May, three compilation films will recount the Code Geass TV anime series ahead of the third season's release.
The three films will recap the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 TV series before the new, third season Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection). New scenes and material are also slated to be added to each film.
