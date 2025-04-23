SUPER CUBE Is DRAGON BALL Z Meets THE MATRIX And It's The Best Anime Of The Spring 2025 Anime Season

There are certainly a ton of exciting and noteworthy returning or new anime shows anchoring the Spring 2025 anime season but there's a jaw-dropping action series that might soon become the first, breakout Chinese dongua to take the global anime community by storm.

An electrifying new force has emerged in the anime landscape with the arrival of Super Cube, also known as Chao Neng Lifang: Chaofan Pian. Originally a Chinese web manhua created by Shuiluo Sheng Sheng, this series has undergone a breathtaking transformation at the hands of the talented animators at Big Firebird Culture.

The source material, a web comic that concluded its 323-chapter run in May 2023, has been strikingly reimagined for animation. While the original manhua may have featured artwork described as "so-so," the anime adaptation has elevated the original visuals by an exponential amount.

Since its debut, the Super Cube anime has released seven episodes, skillfully adapting roughly the first 20 chapters of the extensive web comic. At present, the total episode count for this initial anime adaptation remains unconfirmed, leaving fans eager to learn the extent of Big Firebird Culture's planned scope.

Despite its current status as something of an "underground sensation" – a label unlikely to persist given its rapidly growing acclaim – Super Cube is already drawing compelling comparisons to a diverse range of influential works.

Viewers and critics alike raving on social media about the similarities to the high-octane action of Dragon Ball Z, the mind-bending sci-fi concepts of The Matrix, and the power-leveling progression of Solo Leveling, hinting at a unique and captivating blend of genres and influences.

For those yet to experience the visual dynamism of Super Cube, a fight sequence from the donghua's premiere episode is available online [via Reddit], offering a glimpse into the stunning animation quality.

However, early viewers suggest that even this impressive initial showcase is surpassed by the intricately choreographed and visually arresting combat sequences that unfold in subsequent episodes, as the sereis consistenly animates a high level of action and spectacle.

It should be noted that if you Google Super Cube, looking for where to watch the series, you'll be taken to Crunchyroll, to watch "Super Cub," which is obviously not the correct show.

At this time, the only place to watch Super Cube is on the iQIYI Chinese app, which offers standard premium 1080p streaming at 7 USD/month.

As previously mentioned, 7 episodes of Super Cube have been released to date, however iQIYI has officially released the first episode for free, on its YouTube channel.

In Super Cube, an accident leads to an ordinary boy, Wang Xiaoxiu, obtaining a space system called "Superpower Cube" from a high-latitude cosmic civilization, causing him to gain extraordinary powers. When the school beauty, Shen Yao, Wang Xiaoxiu’s longtime crush, confesses her love to him, the delinquent Sun Jun, who also has a crush on her, is provoked.

Wang Xiaoxiu resolves the crisis with his wit and extraordinary powers, but it also brings more disasters as a result. Shen Yao is taken to the world of extraordinary beings by a mysterious person, and Wang Xiaoxiu embarks on a journey to rescue her. Fighting in the bizarre universe, he finds the meaning of fairness and justice on the path to becoming a peerless powerhouse.