SWORD ART ONLINE RE: HOLLOW FRAGMENT Gets PC Release As Bonus With FATAL BULLET Pre-Order

Bandai Namco has announced that those who pre-order Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for PC via Steam before the Western release date will receive copy of Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment.

Earlier today Bandai Namco announced that fans who pre-order Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for PC via Steam before the Western release date on Friday, February 23rd will receive a Steam copy of Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment on March 23rd.



Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment is a PlayStation 4 director's cut port of the Sword Art Online Hollow Fragment PlayStation Vita game with enhanced graphics. The PlayStation Vita version launched in the West in 2014 and the PlayStation 4 version debuted with an updated English translation in 2015.



Check out the official trailer for Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment right now down below!







Here is the official opening trailer for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for your viewing pleasure as well:







The Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Japan on February 8th.

