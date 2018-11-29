SWORD ART ONLINE ARCADE: DEEP EXPLORER Releases Overview Video

The upcoming online co-op exploration game, Sword Art Online Arcade: Deep Explorer, has released a new overview video. Here is what the video contains and more information on the game.

The upcoming action role-playing video game, Sword Art Online Arcade: Deep Explorer, has uploaded a new overview video that explains to fans the basics of the project. The video shows gameplay footage and the developers discussing the creation of the game. Dengeki PlayStation states the game is playable with three players in the online game mode and it will be out in Japanese arcades in spring 2019. An online beta test will begin in December.



Deep Explorer is developed and published by Bandai Namco Games. There is no talk about a Western release date for the game. This upcoming arcade game is inspired by the Sword Art Online franchise which contains a number of anime seasons, manga and films.



The light novel series that started this franchise is written by Reki Kawahara with illustrations from abec. It is published by ASCII Media Works, Yen Press has the English license, it has been publishing since April 10, 2009 and has 20 volumes out right now.



The anime series has three seasons with the current one, Alicization, airing since October 7, 2018 and has 8 episodes out. It is directed by Manabu Ono, animated by A-1 Pictures and Aniplex of America has the North American license.







Sword Art Online Arcade: Deep Explorer hits Japanese arcades in spring 2019

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE