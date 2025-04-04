KAIJU NO. 8: MISSION RECON Receives English Dub Trailer Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have shared the English dub trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, the omnibus film based on the hit Kaiju No. 8 anime. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit theaters across the United States and Canada this month, from April 13th through April 16th.

An English dub version will be available along with a version with Japanese audio and English subtitles. With In the latest trailer, you can get a glimpse of the English dub experience.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon will offer theater goers a condensed, action-packed recap of the first season of Kaiju No. 8, along with the new original episode, "Hoshina's Day Off." The film also features the debut of "Invincible," the new ending theme song by OneRepublic.

The critically acclaimed Kaiju No. 8 anime is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. The story follows Kafka Hibino who, after having a small Kaiju burrow itself inside of him, gains superhuman strength and powers that enable him to achieve his dream of joining The Defense Force and fighting Kaiju.

Despite Kaiju No. 8 only being serialized since July 2020, it has already become one of the most popular manga, with over 11 million copies in circulation as of March 2023. The manga has drawn comparisons to other popular series like Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and One-Punch Man, with many readers praising its art style and unique blend of action and comedy. Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) produces the anime, which has also received widespread acclaim.

A second season of the anime was announced shortly after the Season 1 finale, with a premiere slated for July 2025. "Hoshina's Day Off" is actually a new original episode that was announced alongside this compilation movie. Developed by Yuto Tsukuda, the original creator of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, with the script originally written by Yuichiro Kido (Dr. Stone), the episode follows the titular Defense Force vice captain along with Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi on their day off.

The description for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon includes a synopsis for both the main anime series as well as Hoshina's Day Off. It reads:

Kaiju No. 8 In a Kaiju-filled Japan, Kafka Hibino works in monster disposal. After reuniting with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, a rising star in the anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he decides to pursue his abandoned dream of joining the Force... when he suddenly transforms into the powerful "Kaiju No. 8." With help from his junior colleague Reno Ichikawa, Kafka hides his identity while striving towards his life-long dream of passing the Defense Force exam and standing at Mina's side. But when a mysterious intelligent Kaiju attacks a Defense Force base, Kafka faces a crucial decision in a desperate situation... Hoshina's Day Off A day off... a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he's supposed to do with free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon will have special event showings across the United States and Canada from April 13th through April 16th. Season 2 of the anime is set to premiere in July 2025.