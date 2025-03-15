KAIJU NO. 8: MISSION RECON Anime Film Landing In North American Theaters

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon film will be hitting U.S. & Canada theaters soon! Featuring a season recap, new episode, and OneRepublic’s song 'Invincible,' don’t miss this limited event—get the details here!

News
By GBest - Mar 15, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
Source: Press Release

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have officially announced that Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, the upcoming omnibus film based on the hit Kaiju No. 8 anime, will be making an arrival in the United States and Canada starting April 13th, 2025. The film will have special event-style screenings on April 13th, 14th, and 16th, with both Japanese audio (with English subtitles) and an English dub version available for fans on both sides to enjoy. Additional international release dates will be announced at a later time.


The theatrical feature will include:

  • A condensed recap of the first season of Kaiju No. 8
  • An all-new original episode titled Hoshina’s Day Off
  • The debut of "Invincible", the new ending theme song by OneRepublic

Before its North American release, the film will open in Japan on March 28th for a three-week theatrical run.


Kaiju No. 8 is based on Naoya Matsumoto’s manga, serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital magazine. The English version is published by VIZ Media.

The TV anime adaptation is directed by Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya at Production I.G, with:

  • Series Composition: Ichiro Okouchi
  • Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Tetsuya Nishio
  • Kaiju Design: Mahiro Maeda
  • Art Director: Shinji Kimura
  • Music: Yuta Bandoh
     

Fans of the Kaiju No. 8 anime series won’t have to wait long for more action. Season 2 is set to premiere in a few months in July 2025, with Crunchyroll streaming the new season worldwide. They describe the omnibus film as:

In a Kaiju-filled Japan, Kafka Hibino works in monster disposal. After reuniting with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, a rising star in the anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he decides to pursue his abandoned dream of joining the Force... when he suddenly transforms into the powerful "Kaiju No. 8." With help from his junior colleague Reno Ichikawa, Kafka hides his identity while striving towards his life-long dream of passing the Defense Force exam and standing at Mina's side. But when a mysterious intelligent Kaiju attacks a Defense Force base, Kafka faces a crucial decision in a desperate situation...

The omnibus film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon features an action-packed recap of season one and a new original episode, Hoshina’s Day Off.

(Hoshina's Day Off) A day off... a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he's supposed to do with free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…


With its recap, new episode, and exclusive ending theme debut, Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon is shaping up to be a must-watch event for fans. Be sure to mark your calendars for April 13th-16th and stay tuned for more international release announcements and details!

With its recap, new episode, and exclusive ending theme debut, Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon is shaping up to be a must-watch event for fans. Be sure to mark your calendars for April 13th-16th and stay tuned for more international release announcements and details!

REINCARNATED AS A DRAGON HATCHLING Anime Adaptation Announced With First Details
