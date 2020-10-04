SWORD ART ONLINE: PROJECT ALICIZATION Is Moving To A Digital Platform

The manga series, Sword Art Online: Project Alicization, is moving from physical release to digital. Hit the jump for more information on the change.

After the recent announcement that Kadokawa's Dengeki Bunko magazine had published its final issue, many fans began to wonder where or when the continuing series in the magazine would be seen again. While not every series has had an announcement, there has been one for Kotaro Yamada's Sword Art Online: Project Alicization.

Originally, the manga series launched in Kadokawa's Dengeki Bunko magazine back in 2016. The series had been running on the magazine since, while also having published the Sword Art Online: Girl Ops series. This had continued until the magazine published its final issue on Friday. While they did promise the magazine would be back, it pushed many series to a digital platform, which included Project Alicization.

As of now, an announcement came from Kotaro Yamada, on Twitter, that Sword Art Online: Project Alicization, would be moving to a completely digital platform. The manga would now be premiering on the DenPlay Comic website.





While this may come as a surprise to many fans, it should prove to be a more accessible outlet for the series, as a whole, while also reeling in new readers. As of now the series has also released three compiled volumes. Sad for the change in platform? Eager to see what other manga will go digital? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!