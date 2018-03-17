That TIGER & BUNNY TV Anime Sequel Is Actually A Spinoff
Back in January, a new Tiger & Bunny anime project was teased. Sadly, it's not going to be a new season of film. However, there's still hope.
Sunrise previously teased a new Tiger & Bunny project which fans took to mean that a new movie or anime season was on the way. Instead, fans are getting a spinoff titled Double Decker! Doug & Kirill.
The new Double Decker! Doug & Kirill borrows the Tiger & Bunny motif by pairing a veteran with a rookie, the difference being that it will be detectives this time around instead of superheroes. The project is described as the "first half" of the new Tiger & Bunny project so perhaps a true sequel is still in the works?
Whether Double Decker! is set in the same universe as Tiger & Bunny remains unconfirmed at this point.
The staff for the project is as follows:
Director: Takeshi Furuta (episode director and storyboard artist for first Tiger & Bunny season)
-Cast-
Series Composition: Tomohiro Suzuki (Tiger & Bunny, One-Punch Man)
Character Designer: Tokuhiro Itagaki (both Tiger & Bunny movies)
Studio: Sunrise
Satoshi Mikami
Kouhei Amasaki
The series is confirmed for a 2018 release.
