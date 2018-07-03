THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Light Novels To Be Adapted Into An Anime This Fall
Earlier today the official Twitter account for the Seibundo bookstore chain's Minami-Urawa branch posted a photo of the upcoming 12th volume of author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel series today. The wraparound jacket band on the volume is also announcing the great news that a television anime adaptation of the novel series has recieved the green light for this fall. The volume ships this Friday. Check out the official tweet down below:
The light novel series is about a person who is reincarnated into a fantasy world as a slime monster. Hit the jump to get the full details!
On the wraparound jacket band for the new novels it also reveals that the series has hit the milestone of over 4.5 million copies in print! Fuse launched the story serially on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014. The 11th volume shipped in December.
Yen Press licenses the novel series, they describe the series as:
Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!
Taiki Kawakami launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in 2015. Kodansha published the sixth volume of the manga last December, and will publish the seventh volume this Friday. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English. The novels also inspired a separate manga spinoff titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken - Mamono no Arukikata (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - How Monsters Walk) by Shō Okagiri, which serializes in Micro Magazine's Comic Ride manga website. Micro Magazine published the manga's second volume last December, and will publish the third volume this Friday.
