The 3rd CODE GEASS Anime Compilation Film Will Open In May

The official website for the Code Geass project revealed that Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion The Imperial Path, will be opening in Japan in May. Hit the jump for the full details.

Last Saturday the official website for the Code Geass project revealed that Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion The Imperial Path, which is the third film in the planned compilation film trilogy for the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 anime series, will open in Japan on May 26th.



The three compilation anime films are titled, in order of continuity: Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Awakening Path), Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Rebellion Path), and Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path). The first film opened in Japan on October 21, and the second opened last Saturday.



The films will recap all 50 episodes of both Code Geass series. The cast are re-recording all their lines for the films, and the films will include new scenes from the anime.



Have you watched any of the anime films? Which one is your favorite so far? Are you excited for the third to be releasing soon? Let us know what you are thinking down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!

