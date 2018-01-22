The 4th Season Of FULL METAL PANIC! Anime Has Announced Additional Cast Members

The live-streamed "Full Metal Panic! Special Mission" program unveiled a new promotional video and additional cast members for the fourth season of the anime series! Check it out after the jump!

Earlier today during the "Full Metal Panic! Special Mission" program a new promotional video and additional cast members for the fourth season of the anime series were revealed to fans. The newly announced cast members are:



Tesshō Genda as Namusaku Police Chief

Sho Hayami as George Lovelock

Kappei Yamaguchi as Dragonfly (Falke AI)



The promo video that was unveiled features the song "Even … if" performed by Tamaru Yamada. You can watch it right now down below!







The new members of the cast also includes:



Tomokazu Sugita as Lee Fowler

Masaki Terasoma as Wilhelm Casper

Marina Inoue as Sabina Rechnio

Aya Uchida as Sachi Shinohara

Minori Chihara as Nami

Kenjiro Tsuda as Michel Lemon



The show's returning cast includes:



Tomokazu Seki as Sousuke Sagara

Satsuki Yukino as Kaname Chidori

Ikue Kimura as Kyoko Tokiwa

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Atsunobu Hayashimizu

Rio Natsuki as Eri Kagurazaka

Yukana as Teletha "Tessa" Testarossa

Shinichiro Miki as Kurz Weber

Michiko Neya as Melissa Mao

Akio Ohtsuka as Andrei Kalinin

Tomomichi Nishimura as Richard Mardukas

Daisuke Namikawa as Leonard Testarossa

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kurama



The anime was originally slated to premiere last fall, but will now be premiering in the spring of 2018.







Full Metal Panic! centers around a mercenary group called Mithril on a parallel Earth in which the Cold War did not end in 1991.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines