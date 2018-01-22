The 4th Season Of FULL METAL PANIC! Anime Has Announced Additional Cast Members
Earlier today during the "Full Metal Panic! Special Mission" program a new promotional video and additional cast members for the fourth season of the anime series were revealed to fans. The newly announced cast members are:
Tesshō Genda as Namusaku Police Chief
Sho Hayami as George Lovelock
Kappei Yamaguchi as Dragonfly (Falke AI)
The promo video that was unveiled features the song "Even … if" performed by Tamaru Yamada. You can watch it right now down below!
The new members of the cast also includes:
Tomokazu Sugita as Lee Fowler
Masaki Terasoma as Wilhelm Casper
Marina Inoue as Sabina Rechnio
Aya Uchida as Sachi Shinohara
Minori Chihara as Nami
Kenjiro Tsuda as Michel Lemon
The show's returning cast includes:
Tomokazu Seki as Sousuke Sagara
Satsuki Yukino as Kaname Chidori
Ikue Kimura as Kyoko Tokiwa
Toshiyuki Morikawa as Atsunobu Hayashimizu
Rio Natsuki as Eri Kagurazaka
Yukana as Teletha "Tessa" Testarossa
Shinichiro Miki as Kurz Weber
Michiko Neya as Melissa Mao
Akio Ohtsuka as Andrei Kalinin
Tomomichi Nishimura as Richard Mardukas
Daisuke Namikawa as Leonard Testarossa
Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kurama
The anime was originally slated to premiere last fall, but will now be premiering in the spring of 2018.
Full Metal Panic! centers around a mercenary group called Mithril on a parallel Earth in which the Cold War did not end in 1991.
