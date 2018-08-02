The AFTERLIFE INN COOKING Anime Series New Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The official website for the upcoming television anime series Afterlife Inn Cooking has released the show's first full promotional video.

Griffin Best | 2/8/2018
Earlier today the official website for the upcoming television anime series Afterlife Inn Cooking released the show's first full promotional video. The video also previews the shows opening theme by Nao Tōyama "Tō no Manimani." Check out the new promo video right now down below:



Synopsis: Aoi who was kidnapped by the large husband of that long-stay inn, "Tenjinya", knows that the promise to become a bride of a great husband, a demon, was exchanged as a gang of debt left by the grandfather there. Aoi who dislikes going back to the original world, instead of marrying, she declared to work at "Tenjin no ya" and repay the debt.

