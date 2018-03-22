The Anime Adaptation Of The French Manga RADIANT Just Released Its First Trailer
An anime adaptation of Tony Valente's Radiant was first announced back in January and the series' first trailer has just been released, which also announced the staff. Studio Lerch is spearheading development the project with Seiji Kishi serving as director, Makoto Uezu overseeing the script and Nozomi Kawano handling the transformation of the character designs from manga to anime.
If you're looking for a new series to replace the Fairy Tail-size hole in your anime viewing schedule, Studio Lerch's Radiant adaptation just might do the trick.
Check out the first trailer below, courtesy of the NHK. The series will launch this October and has a confirmed order count of 21 episodes.
Seth is an aspiring wizard from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an "infected": one of the few living creatures that has survived contact with nemesis, creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. His apparent immunity made him choose a path that seemed to him to be a perfect choice: to become a hunter and to fight nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the hunt for monsters ... Surrounded by a faction of wizards, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, the presumed cradle of nemesis, under the terrible eye of the Inquisition ...
