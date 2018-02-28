The Basketball Manga 'AHIRU NO SORA' Will Be Getting An Anime Adaptation
Earlier today it was officially announced that Takeshi Hinata's Basketball Manga "Ahiru no Sora" will be getting a TV anime adaptation! The anime's official website and Twitter also opened with a teaser visual featuring the protagonist Sora Kurumatani and the main staff list.
The sports manga has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since 2004 and the next 49th tankobon volume is set to be released on March 16th. The story centers on the protagonist Sora Kurumatano, who is only 149 cm tall. After entering Kuzuryu High, he tries to join its basketball club to fulfill his vow to his mother, to win the first tournament in high school. But the club is dominated by punks and is no condition to play basketball. With Sora's strong passion, they gradually decide to dedicate themselves to the sports.
Check out the visual in the official tweet down below:
What are your thoughts on the news? It's sports anime the next big thing? Are you a fan of this series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
