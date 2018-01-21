The BEATLESS Anime Helps Promote Government Cybersecurity With New Poster
The Beatless anime series and the Japanese government's National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC) are collaborating to create a new poster to help spread awareness for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which runs from February 1 to March 18 in Japan. The campaign will distribute posters with the anime's key visual to related agencies throughout Japan.
The NISC's campaign is related to the "New Information Security Public Awareness Program" that launched in 2014. The campaign aims to spread awareness about cyber security concerns while appealing to the public with anime, manga, and other popular media. In addition to posters, current projects include events and videos in train stations. Take a quick look at the poster visual for Beatless down below!
The story of Beatless involves Analog Hacking, which is very similar to social engineering in the context of Cybersecurity in the real world. The anime's producer Jun'ichirō Tamura believes that the themes of the series will tie-in well with the NISC's campaign.
Beatless Synopsis: One-hundred years into the future. A world in which society is mostly operated by humanoid robots called hIE. With the introduction of an ultra-advanced AI that surpasses human intelligence, beings that mankind is yet to fully comprehend made from materials far too advanced for human technology begin coming into being. Lacia, an hIE equipped with a black coffin-shaped device, is one of these. In boy-meets-girl fashion, 17-year-old Arato Endo has a fateful encounter with the artificial Lacia. For what purpose were these artificial beings created? Amid questions regarding the coexistence of these artificial beings and humans, a 17-year-old boy makes a decision...
