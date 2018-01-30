The English Dub Cast Of KARAKI JOZU NO TAKAGI-SAN Has Been Revealed
On Sunday the first English Dub episode for Karaki Jozu No Takagi-San premiered at long last. FUNimation has announced the full English dub cast for the series! Check out the full cast down below:
Aaron Dismuke as Nishikata
Sarah Wiedenheft as Takagi
Cris George as Tanabe
Leah Clark as Mina
Chris Thurman as Nakai
Kristi Rothrock as Sanae
Kristen McGuire as Yukari
Jeremy Inman is directing the dub with assistant ADR director Anthony Bowling, ADR engineer Anthony French, and scriptwriter Matt Shipman, and mixing engineer Gino Palencia.
Check out the hilarious trailer of Karaki Jozu No Takagi-San down below!
"If you blush, you lose."
Living by this principle, the middle schooler Nishikata gets constantly made fun of by his seat neighbor Takagi-san. With his pride shattered to pieces, he vows to turn the tables and get back at her some day. And so, he attempts to tease her day after day, only to find himself victim to Takagi-san's ridicule again sooner than later. Will he be able to make Takagi-san blush from embarrassment even once in the end?
