The GUNSMITH CATS KickStarter Campaign Is Roaring Out Of The Starting Block
There are 27 days left in the AnimeEgo KickStarter campaign to produce a Blu-ray edition of Gunsmith Cats. The project has already reached its initial goal of $75,000 USD and has already surpassed the following Stretch Goals:
In order for a Blu-ray copy of Gunsmith Cats to get produced, AnimEigo launched a KickStarter campaign that targeted $75k. The campaign currently sits at $169.6k after only two days.
With so many Stretch Goals already unlocked, AnimEigo is asking backers to make suggestions for additional Stretch Goals in the comment section.
$100,000 - Commentary track featuring Gunsmith Cats creator Sonoda Ken'ichi, Arai Masahiro, and Kaza'ana Takanori.
$125,000 - New 4-page Gunsmith Cats manga by Mr. Sonoda, included on a second 9-panel insert and in the Dojinshi/Artbook.
$160,000 - Commentary track featuring Gunsmith Cats director Mori Takeshi and Satō Hiroki.
Earlier this month, AnimeMojo reported on a new anime short that would screen at Anime Central this May.
AnimEigo is a North American anime license holder and distributor that specializes in older titles that are difficult to acquire or presently out of circulation. They generally release their titles on DVD but a special KickStarter Campaign will be launched for Gunsmith Cats. The company acquired the rights to Gunsmith Cats back in December 2017.
ABOUT GUNSMITH CATS
Gunsmith Cats is a 3-episode OVA series that originally aired from Nov 1, 1995 to Sep 1, 1996 from Studio Oriental Light & Magic. It is an adaptation of the Gunsmith Cats manga from Kenichi Sonoda that was serialized from 1991 to 1997 in Monthly Afternoon magazine.
The Gunsmith Cats manga is actually the spiritual successor to the original anime Riding Bean, which Sonoda wrote the script but ultimately departed the project after a disagreement with the project's financial backer, Toshiba. Though many of the same characters who appeared in Riding Bean would also show up in Gunsmith Cats, their appearance and relationships were sometimes drastically altered from their depictions in Riding Bean.
Series Synopsis: Rally Vincent knows her weapons well, while her partner Minne May Hopkins loves to play with explosives. The pair run a gun-shop illegally and one day Bill Collins of the ATF, blackmails Rally and Minnie May into working for the ATF. Little do they know, that they are getting involved in a mission larger than they could imagine.
