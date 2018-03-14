GUNSMITH CATS Reboot Project To Premiere At Anime Central

The good news is that there's a Gunsmith reboot project in development and that it will premiere at Anime Central in Chicago? The bad news is that it's a short.

Gunsmith Cats is a 1991 manga series from Kenichi Sonoda that ran until 1997 and consisted of 8 volumes. A sequel, titled Gunsmith Cats Burst was released in 2004 and lasted for 6 volumes. In North America, Dark Horse Comics is the home of the English-translated edition.



In 1995, an OVA trilogy from Studio OLM was released and has become something of a cult favorite in the anime fandom due to its use of the Shelby Cobra Mustang GT and the extensive array of real guns. The story also takes place in Chicago, which is likely the reason why the new short is premiering at Anime Central.



Shuzilow.HA is succeeding Takeshi Mori as the director on the new project.



AnimeEigo is planning a KickStarter campaign for a blu-ray release of the series and it's likely the new anime short will be bonus content or a stretch goal of some sort.



Anime Central runs May18-20 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, IL.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE