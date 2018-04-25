The INFINITE STRATOS Light Novel Series Is Ending On It's 13th Volume
Earlier today Infinite Stratos fans got the sad news that the light novel series would be ending in the 13th volume. The novel series, with illustrations by CHOCO, originally launched in 2009. J-Novel Club released the first volume digitally this February.
The J-Novel Club has licensed the novel series and is releasing it digitally for fans. It describes the story as:
In a world of technological progress, females are the only ones who can pilot the most advanced military unit in history—the Infinite Stratos (IS). With this power, women have seized complete control of all political, social, and economic ventures; leaving men to the fringes of society, made to tend to the whims of their now, female overlords. That is until Orimura Ichika, the sole male found to have IS piloting ability, is thrust into the spotlight, and enrolled at the prestigious IS Academy. Stuck in the middle of a female-dominated population, Ichika sets out to prove men still have a place in this world. Little did he know, he's just the thing these women have been looking for.
There was also an anime adaptation of the novels that debuted in 2011. Sentai Filmworks streamed the television anime series as it aired in Japan, and released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2012. The second season then premiered back in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the second season on DVD in 2014, and on Blu-ray Disc on January 24th. The franchise has also inspired multiple game, manga, and original video anime projects.
