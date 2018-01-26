The JUSHINKI PANDORA Anime Series Casts Kenjiro Tsuda And Reveals An Awesome Sniper Visual
Earlier today the official website for the Jushinki Pandora (Heavy Divine Unit Pandora in English) anime series from Shoji Kawamori revealed a new cast member and sniper key visual poster. The newest cast member is Kenjiro Tsuda who will play the newly revealed character Dag Horvat.
Dag Horvat is a sniper who loves two things, women and cats. He is the moodmaker who is always smiling and joking, but his eyes are sharp and cold like a beast, aiming for his prey when he is a sniper. He now earns a living as a bounty hunter, and lives with his cat companion who never leaves his side. Check out his awesome poster visual down below!
Here is a short synopsis of the background for the upcoming anime series Jushinki Pandora (Heavy Divine Unit Pandora in English) as well as some breathtaking artwork for the series for your viewing pleasure!
On the day the Xianglong (Shanron or Soaring Dragon) Crisis occurred in 2031, Leon Lau was right in the middle of the unfolding events. The Quantum Reactor, a next generation energy device developed to replace dwindling environmental resources, exploded and unleashed an unknown energy. As a result, the global environment changed overnight. Living things (besides humans) and machines each underwent their own unique evolution, and the B.R.A.I. (Biological Revolutionary of Accelerated Intelligence) entities in particular evolved and came into being. Because of them, humanity was driven to the brink of extinction. Humans fight the B.R.A.I with M.O.E.V. (Multi-purpose Organic Evolution Vehicle) variable units.
Seven years after the Xianglong Crisis, Leon is in the wilderness on the edge of the "absolute defense city" Neo Xianglong. Living with Chloe Lau under a "family pact," he conducts his own research to counter the B.R.A.I. The awkward Leon and the busybody Chloe. They live day-by-day as if to forget the past for the moment. However, threats unrelentingly draw near.
Kawamori revealed the anime back in October of 2017, and the series will premiere next spring! The AnimeJapan 2018 convention will host a stage event with Kawamori and voice actors Tomoaki Maeno and Tsuda on March 24 at 10:25 a.m. at the White Stage. Some Animate stores nationwide will start displaying the new visual as a poster on Saturday.
