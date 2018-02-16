Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

The KAJI Spinoff Anime Adaptation 'MIDDLE MANAGEMENT CHRONICLE TONEGAWA' Reveals New Visual

The KAJI Spinoff Anime Adaptation 'MIDDLE MANAGEMENT CHRONICLE TONEGAWA' Reveals New Visual

The staff for the anime adaptation of the Kaji manga spin off have revealed a new key visual for fans to soak their eyes into. Hit the jump for full details.

Griffin Best | 2/16/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Earlier today the staff for the nime adaptation of the Kaji manga spin off showed fans a new key visual for the anime series. Madhouse will be producing the anime, which is slated to premiere on NTV's "AnichU" programming block this year. Check out the key visual down below:

Key visual


The manga series focuses on the "agonizing daily life of Teiai Group executive Yukio Tonegawa, who gets into conflicts with Hyōdō and the black suits."

The manga launched in Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine in 2015 with collaboration from Kaiji creator Nobuyuki Fukumoto. Tensei Hagiwara is writing the series, and Tomohiro Hashimoto and Tomoki Miyoshi are providing the art. Kodansha published the sixth compiled book volume on November 6. The series ranked at #1 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

What are your thoughts? Have you read the manga series? Are you a fan of it? Let us know what you are think and as always, stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...