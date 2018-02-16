The KAJI Spinoff Anime Adaptation 'MIDDLE MANAGEMENT CHRONICLE TONEGAWA' Reveals New Visual
Earlier today the staff for the nime adaptation of the Kaji manga spin off showed fans a new key visual for the anime series. Madhouse will be producing the anime, which is slated to premiere on NTV's "AnichU" programming block this year. Check out the key visual down below:
The staff for the anime adaptation of the Kaji manga spin off have revealed a new key visual for fans to soak their eyes into. Hit the jump for full details.
The manga series focuses on the "agonizing daily life of Teiai Group executive Yukio Tonegawa, who gets into conflicts with Hyōdō and the black suits."
The manga launched in Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine in 2015 with collaboration from Kaiji creator Nobuyuki Fukumoto. Tensei Hagiwara is writing the series, and Tomohiro Hashimoto and Tomoki Miyoshi are providing the art. Kodansha published the sixth compiled book volume on November 6. The series ranked at #1 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.
What are your thoughts? Have you read the manga series? Are you a fan of it? Let us know what you are think and as always, stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]