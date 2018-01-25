The Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Movie Is Coming Out Soon
Earlier this week, Funimation started taking pre-orders for the home release of the live-action adaptation film Tokyo Ghoul, they have created a new trailer to celebrate the release as well! Check out the trailer down below,if you and i want to pre-order it and be one of the first get your hands on it, click here.
Funimation has started taking pre-orders for the home release of the live-action adaptation film Tokyo Ghoul. Hit the jump to get the full details.
Here is the official trailer from Funimation to help celebrate the home release of Tokyo Ghoul!
Tokyo Ghoul Synopsis: Ken Kaneki’s only chance for survival is an organ donation that turns him into a ghoul-human hybrid. Confused and alone, he finds sanctuary at Anteiku—a café run by the people he once considered monsters. When the innocent members of this ghoul safe house are threatened by humanity’s taste for vengeance, Kaneki will risk life and limb to protect the very world that changed his own.
What are your thoughts? Are you excited to finally be watching the live-action Tokyo Ghoul film from the comfort of your home? Let us know what you are thinking and leave a comment below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
