THE MASTER OF RAGNAROK & BLESSER OF EINHERJAR Anime Reveals Cast Replacement And New Teaser
Earlier today fans received some interesting news regarding the upcoming The Master Of Ragnarok & Blesser Of Einherjar anime. The official website for the anime revealed two big things today, a new teaser trailer and a voice cast replacement. Take a look at the new teaser trailer down below:
The site had also revealed that the anime has cast Kanon Takao as the voice for the character Linnea, after voice actress Yurie Funato left her agency earlier this month and could no longer voice the character. The rest of the voice cast is still the same. Here is a quick look at Linnea down below:
