The New Anime Series STARWING PARADOX Has Revealed It's Story And Character Designs
Earlier today, the official website for Sunrise's Starwing Paradox anime project revealed the story description and three character visuals! Yoshiyuki Sadamoto (Evangelion, Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water, Summer Wars) is designing the characters for the project. Check out the three beautiful character visuals down below!
The official website for Sunrise's Starwing Paradox anime project revealed the story description and three character visuals. Check them out after the jump.
The story is described as:
The story takes place on the planet Meguriboshi, a planet "very, very, very far away" from Earth, where the light from Earth doesn't even reach. The planet is split between two kingdoms: "Kō Country A Slegga" and "Va Led Sei Kingdom." Meguriboshi produces a type of living-energy called "Hoshinochi" (lit. Star Blood), and is the reason for the two kingdoms' eternal and ongoing strife. The stars of the battlefield are the "Ae Rial," gigantic weapons developed by the multinational corporation Kizana.
The Ae Rial are equipped with a "Rearide System" that allows them to transmit personalized information between planets. When an "AZ-One" special knight and an alien who has excellent flying skills are paired, only then can the true power of the Ae Rial be unleashed. And another planet with type of sentient life who have a superior aptitude has been discovered. The name of that planet is: Earth.
The site will reveal more information for curious fans on Friday, so stay tuned for more news. Check out the first official poster visual down below!
The Japanese tagline on the website reads, "The planet around which life revolves, the two Ae Rial (fluttering wings)." The English subtitle on the project's logo reads, "When two planets align and two souls become as one, the path to peace is revealed."
The mechanic designers are Ippei Gyōbu (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Gundam: Reconguista in G) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Mobile Suit Gundam AGE, Gundam Build Fighters). Yoichi Kato (Yōkai Watch, Aikatsu!) is writing the scripts, and Ryōji Sekinishi (Valvrave the Liberator, Mobile Suit Gundam UC) is collaborating on the world-building. Akio Izutsu (99.9: Criminal Lawyer, Phi-Brain - Kami no Puzzle) is scoring the songs. Sunrise's producer is Naohiroshi Ogata (Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt).
What are your thoughts on the new visuals? Are you excited for this anime series? Are you curious as to where it will go? Let us know your opinion down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]