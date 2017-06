The New BLACK BUTLER: BOOK OF THE ATLANTIC Clip Features The Grand Entrance Of Ronald Knox

Today, Funimation released a new clip ahead of June's North American theatrical release of(Kuroshitsuji). In the clip Ronald Knox comes out of nowhere to deal with bloody mess in the new "Enter Ronald Knox" clip.Thefeature film will hit select North American theaters on June 12th in Japanese (English subbed) and English on June 14th. Check out the video below and be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments below!

About Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

Funimation's English dub cast includes:J. Michael Tatum as Sebastian MichaelisBrina Palencia as Ciel PhantomhiveCherami Leigh as Elizabeth MidfordJohn Swasey as UndertakerDaniel Fredrick as Grelle SutcliffJoel McDonald as Ronald KnoxBarry Yandell as William T. SpearsSpike Spencer as SnakeIan Sinclair as BaldroyJason Liebrecht as FinnianThe brand new feature film is based on the Luxury Liner arc from the original manga and follows up thearc! Ciel and Sebastian investigate a human experimentation case aboard a luxury liner, the Campania, with appearances from many favorite characters, including Grell and Undertaker.