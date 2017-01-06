The New BLACK BUTLER: BOOK OF THE ATLANTIC Clip Features The Grand Entrance Of Ronald Knox
Today, Funimation released a new clip ahead of June's North American theatrical release of Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic (Kuroshitsuji). In the clip Ronald Knox comes out of nowhere to deal with bloody mess in the new "Enter Ronald Knox" clip.
Funimation released a new English dubbed clip from the upcoming North American theatrical release of the Black Butler: Book Of The Atlantic anime. Check it out!
The Black Butler feature film will hit select North American theaters on June 12th in Japanese (English subbed) and English on June 14th. Check out the video below and be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments below!
Funimation's English dub cast includes:
J. Michael Tatum as Sebastian Michaelis
Brina Palencia as Ciel Phantomhive
Cherami Leigh as Elizabeth Midford
John Swasey as Undertaker
Daniel Fredrick as Grelle Sutcliff
Joel McDonald as Ronald Knox
Barry Yandell as William T. Spears
Spike Spencer as Snake
Ian Sinclair as Baldroy
Jason Liebrecht as Finnian
About Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic
The brand new feature film is based on the Luxury Liner arc from the original manga and follows up the Black Butler: Book of Murder arc! Ciel and Sebastian investigate a human experimentation case aboard a luxury liner, the Campania, with appearances from many favorite characters, including Grell and Undertaker.
