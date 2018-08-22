The New Character Designs For FAIRY TAIL'S Last Season Have Been Revealed
Fairy Tail is getting ready to air its final season and these new pictures sure build up the hype. We have gotten new posters, promos and now character designs. Heads up, the descriptions are in Japanese, you might need to use Google translate for this one.
A new season means new relationships, storylines, characters and of course, designs. Here are the latest pictures showcasing our favorite Fairy Tail characters and their new clothes.
These promos come directly from the Fairy Tail website. Natsu, Gray, Lucy and more are featured here, fans sure do have a lot to enjoy.
The characters look pretty much the same, just like the past seasons. Natsu even has his trademark scarf. However, the anime style looks a little bit more glossy. The final season will indeed look different.
Fairy Tail's last season is releasing in October, we have no idea how many episodes it will include. The manga has 130 chapters or so they can still adapt, so fans can at least expect a lengthy season.
You can find Fairy Tail on Crunchyroll with English subs and on Funimation with English dubs.
