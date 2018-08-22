The New Character Designs For FAIRY TAIL'S Last Season Have Been Revealed

A new season means new relationships, storylines, characters and of course, designs. Here are the latest pictures showcasing our favorite Fairy Tail characters and their new clothes.

Fairy Tail is getting ready to air its final season and these new pictures sure build up the hype. We have gotten new posters, promos and now character designs. Heads up, the descriptions are in Japanese, you might need to use Google translate for this one.

Fairy Tail 2018 The Final Season - Character designs pic.twitter.com/wEFIUtAO5R — EDENS ZERO (@edenszero_) August 21, 2018

These promos come directly from the Fairy Tail website. Natsu, Gray, Lucy and more are featured here, fans sure do have a lot to enjoy.