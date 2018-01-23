The New CHICHIBU Romantic Anime Promo Has Found It's Leads
Earlier today a new promo video hit for the Seibu Railway line and Chichibu collaboration anime. The anime was announced in November, the story follows a woman named Kaoruko who is riding the train to Chichibu to reunite with someone she met as a child. Her memories are colored by the beautiful scenery and landmarks the two visited before they parted ways. The story's romantic setting is set against a backdrop of tourist locations in Chichibu and the railway's Seibuto Traveling Restaurant "52 Seats of Happiness."
The Seibu Railway line and Chichibu prefecture are working on a mutually beneficial anime together.
Seibu Railway announced today that it has cast the leads for its couple and the 20 minute anime will be premiering in March. The anime is titled Chichibu de Buchichi. Check out the first promo down below!
Tomoyo Kurosawa is starring as Kaoruko and Daisuke Ono is starring as her blind date, Akifumi. Here is one of the official visuals of the anime for your viewing pleasure!
The anime premiered at 2017's Chichibu Film Festival on November 19th. It will launch on Seibu Railway's website in March with subtitles in English, French, and traditional Chinese.
