The New GODZILLA Anime Is The Perfect Replacement For Kaiju Fans

For kaiju fans mourning the end of Kaiju No. 8, Toho just delivered a gift straight from the monster gods: a brand-new Godzilla anime is officially in production and it’s shaping up to be the perfect spiritual successor to Kafka Hibino’s journey.

Announced at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025, the new series stars a young boy who inherits the powers of Godzilla, mirroring Kafka’s transformation into Kaiju No. 8. The series is backed by Toho Animation, animated by Studio Orange (known for Beastars and Trigun Stampede), and co-produced by Igloo Studio, a Thai animation studio with an award-winning portfolio.

Toho’s Keiji Ota, also known as the Chief Godzilla Officer, emphasized how this project reflects a fresh take on the 70-year-old franchise:

"This work, which introduces a boy who inherits the power of Godzilla, is a first for the series. We believe it will allow us to portray both fear and hope in today’s world with even greater depth."

This new approach brings a younger, more character-driven focus, following a half-human, half-kaiju protagonist coming to grips with his monstrous legacy much like Kafka Hibino in Kaiju No. 8.

Producer Kiyotaka Waki of Studio Orange reflected on the studio’s continued collaboration with the Godzilla IP:

"From Godzilla S.P Singular Point onward, we have accumulated various techniques and approaches... I hope to channel that passion even more strongly into this new project."

Concept art reveals the main character preparing to unleash Godzilla’s iconic radioactive heat ray, a clear signal that this won’t be a slow-burn story it’s going full kaiju from the very start.

Even Igloo Studio’s CEO, Nat Yoswatananont, expressed excitement about the partnership:

"It is an honor to be involved with an IP like Godzilla... I hope we can project the many thoughts and emotions carried by people around the world today into the story of Godzilla."

The Perfect Follow-Up to Kaiju No. 8

This announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. Kaiju No. 8 just ended its manga run earlier this year on July 18th, 2025, with Chapter 129, and its anime wrapped up Season 2 on Crunchyroll this year. With no confirmation of a Season 3 and the core manga storyline complete, fans have been left wondering what’s next for their kaiju fix.

The answer? This new Godzilla anime. Ironically, Kaiju No. 8 was itself inspired by Shin Godzilla (2016) a fact that was revealed by author Naoya Matsumoto in a 2024 interview. And Shin Godzilla’s director, Hideaki Anno, had direct influence on the anime adaptation via Studio Khara, which handled monster designs.

Now, the cycle continues. A new Godzilla, a new story, and a new generation of fans all rising from the ashes of one kaiju titan to the next. Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more details about the series as we get them!