The Newest DIGIMON Game Will Be Censored In The US Due To Fear Of Getting Religious Backlash
Bandai Namco has had a long and very interesting history of narrative and strange (and sometimes controversial) design choices. This time they have apparently drawn the line at nuns because they have decided at the last minute to censor one of the sisters in the new Digimon game as to not rile up the fans of religious audiences.
However, this decision only affects the US version of the Digimon Hacker's Memory game, as Bandai confirms that the European audiences will not be affected. The specific reason is unknown, other than generalised religious purposes, but some have speculated that this could be in part to the large amount of backlash that Hitman received with they had gun-toting nuns in their game. Whether a specific instance has inspired this change, or just a general call in judgement, is unclear.
So it is sad news for fans wanting to see Sister Noir in her original form. Sister Ciel is sure to be just as enjoyable, though significantly more pastel. For now, Hacker's Memory is only available for PlayStation 4.
Digimon Story Hackers Memory Synopsis: Set in the near future, the line between the real and digital worlds is blurred and logging into cyberspace is a part of everyday life. In the shadows lurk hackers utilizing computer viruses called Digimon to commit mischief and crimes.
Framed and accused of wrongdoings, Keisuke Amazawa has no choice but to dive into the digital world to not only clear his name and prove his innocence, but to protect his loved ones.
