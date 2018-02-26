The ONE PIECE Anime Has Revealed New Visuals And 3 New Cast Members For The 'Tea Party From Hell' Arc
Earlier today in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, a new visual and new cast members were revealed for the One Piece anime's "Tea Party From Hell" arc. The arc will also get musical numbers by Kōhei Tanaka, titled by Eiichiro Oda. Check out the official poster visual down below!
The new characters for this arc include:
Masafumi Kimura as Charlotte Oven, the Minister of Baking
Haruhiko Jo as Streusen, the executive chef
The issue also revealed that Shunsuke Sakuya is playing Charlotte Daifuku, the Minister of Beans.
In the issue fans also got a sneak peek at new visuals of the new costumes for Luffy, Nami, Chopper, Brook, Carrot, Pedro, and Sanji.
