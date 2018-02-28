The PERSONA 5 THE ANIMATION TV Anime Series Gets An April Premiere And A New Visual
Earlier today The live-streamed program for the Persona 5 The Animation has announced that the anime series will be premiering on April 7th at 24:30 (effectively April 8th at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 channels. It will also stream at that time simultaneously in Japan on the AbemaTV service. MBS will then air the anime at 26:08 (2:08 a.m.), and GyaO! will begin streaming on April 9th at 12:00 p.m.
The live-streamed program for the Persona 5 The Animation has announced that the anime series will be premiering in April and revealed a new key visual for fans.
The stream also revealed the first key visual of Makoto Niijima for fans to look at:
Aniplex of America announced in February that it has licensed the anime.
The voice cast members from the game are reprising their roles for the anime:
Jun Fukuyama as the protagonist Ren Amamiya
Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto
Ikue Ōtani as Morgana
Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki
Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa
Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima
Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura
Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura
Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi
Masashi Ishihama (From the New World, Kamichu!) is directing Persona 5 the Animation, and the game franchise's producer Katsura Hashino is credited with the original story concept. Satomi Ishikawa (Convenience Store Boy Friends) is adapting Shigenori Soejima's original game character designs for animation. Kazuma Kaneko is credited for having drawn the original demon designs from the game. Shinichi Inotsume (Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers-, Hayate the Combat Butler, Sket Dance) is in charge of the series scripts. Shōji Meguro is returning from the game to compose the anime's music.
What are your thoughts on the news? Are you a fan of the Persona franchise? Have you played the video games? Which character is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]